'We'll get it back to what it once was,' pledge bosses as landmark Doncaster pub re-opens

The Wheatley Hotel closed its doors for a period as new managers set about transforming the pub which is one of Doncaster’s most instantly recognisable due to its prominent location.

Following a re-opening party on Saturday, the venue’s new bosses say they are determined to return the venue to its glory days.

A spokesman said: “The messages of support and the turnout for our opening were absolutely overwhelming and we look forward to many more great nights with you all.

The Wheatley Hotel is preparing to bounce back, say bosses.

"We will do everything in our power to keep the pub open and improve the facilities in the coming months and get it back to what it once was.

“We cannot thank you enough from all of the team.”

The venue has hinted at upcoming special events as well as the return of a weekly quiz night and football being shown in the lounge and sports bar.

Last week, bosses announced ‘exciting plans’ for the Wheatley pub which sits at the junction of Thorne Road and Barnby Dun Road.

It said: “The pub and facilities will operate seven days a week again and we have exciting plans to bring the venue back to the community and radically improve the facilities.

“We have lots to do so please be patient during this transitional period. There will further updates over the coming days.