"We haven't gone bust:" Doncaster coffee shop bosses explain closure as takeover fails

Bosses at a popular Doncaster coffee shop which has closed its doors have reassured customers the business will re-open after a takeover bid collapsed.

Brix Coffee Co, based on the Station Retail Park near to Kirk Sandall railway station, has been shut since Christmas.

Earlier this year, bosses said the venue had shut for an “exciting refresh.”

But in an “honest update” on Facebook, bosses say they have faced a “tricky period” – and revealed that a deal with a potential buyer had fallen through.

A spokesperson said: “Firstly, we want to apologise for the lack of communication and for going quiet over the past few weeks regarding our reopening and rebrand.

"We know many of you have been wondering what’s been going on, and we’re truly sorry for the radio silence.

“Before Christmas, we faced a tricky period in business - juggling staffing challenges, team changes, and a few unexpected hurdles.

"It was a tough time, and we needed to step back to realign and figure out the best path forward.

"During this time, we were approached by a potential buyer for Brix. Naturally, this put our rebrand on hold as we explored whether Brix might reopen under new management.

“After weeks of discussions, we couldn’t get the deal to a place where we felt confident about how Brix would continue, and ultimately, the deal fell through.

"We’re a small independent business, and sometimes, in life and in business, you have to take a step back to make sure things are done right.

“But here’s the important part – we’re not going anywhere. We haven’t gone bust.

"We’re still here, still passionate about what we do, and more determined than ever to bring Brix back to life.

"We’ve been blown away by the number of messages we’ve received daily, asking if we’re open — and we’re sorry we left you hanging.

“Right now, we’re focused on rebuilding - working closely with our amazing suppliers, building up a strong team, and making sure when we reopen, we do it right.

"We can’t wait to welcome you all back through our doors as soon as possible.

“Thanks for sticking with us through it all. We see you. We appreciate you.

“Let’s stay best friends.”

In January, a post on its Facebook page read: “New Year, new us.

“We’re hitting the pause button for a couple of weeks to work on something exciting.

"Brix is getting a refresh!

"We’re transforming into something new, inspired by wellness, simplicity, and great taste.

"Think fresh bagels, açai bowls, smoothies, and your favorite specialty coffee… but that’s just the beginning.

“We can’t wait to show you what’s brewing behind the scenes.

"Stay tuned for sneak peeks, updates, and the big reopening date—you’re going to love what’s coming next.

“Hint: It’s a whole new vibe.”

The coffee bar first opened its doors at the retail park off Doncaster Road in 2019 and has become a popular stop off for commuters as well as local runners, hosting a local running club.