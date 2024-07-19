We check out Sbarro, new Doncaster pizza takeaway offering slices at just 15p

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pizza lovers will be able to grab a slice at just 15p today – as Doncaster’s newest takeaway celebrates its opening – and we’ve been along to check it out.

Sbarro has brought a taste of New York City to Doncaster and as a homage to the company's roots, is selling its mouth-watering XL pizza slices for 15p (normally sold at around £3-3.50) for a limited time only.

When the company first opened in the US in 1956 it was famous for its 15 cents pizza slices, so this historic moment in the UK is paying tribute to that with the knock-down prices on Friday July 19, between 1pm and 5pm only at the new outlet at Ogden Road Services near to Sandall Park.

Ahead of the deal, Free Press reporter Darren Burke went along to check out what’s on offer.

New pizza takeway Sbarro has opened its doors in Doncaster.

I plumped for two mouthwatering slice of piping hot Meat Feast, a fantastic assortment of beef pepperoni, turkey ham and beef sausage.

My partner, who is Italian and a dab hand at her own home-made pizzas, so the stakes were high! – opeted for the Veggie Volcano, a tasty combination loaded with sweetcorn, jalapenos, peppers, red onions and mushrooms, served up on a base smothered with Sbarro’s spicy firecracker sauce.

And talking of firecracker, my eldest son, a university student and therefore pizza afficionado, went for the sizzling Firecracker, a spicy affair topped with peppers, red onions, jalapenos, chicken and hot firecracker sauce.

Made with fresh, hand stretched dough and topped with original Sbarro tomato sauce and mozzarella, other offerings include cheese, pepperoni, BBQ chicken or ham or mushroom – or you can even build your own from a variety of meat and veg toppings.

Sbarro is now open in Doncaster.

Sizes range from an XL slice, starting as low as £3.05, through 12 inch, 14 inch and whopping 17 inch pizzas.

There’s also the Original Stuffed to choose from – made from two layers of hand stretched dough, stuffed with mozzarella, beef pepperoni and beef sausage, topped with sliced pepperoni.

If that wasn’t enough, Sbarro also offers up Strombolis – freshly shredded mozzarella and toppings rolled up and baked to perfection in an array of Italian-styled “sausage rolls.”

Then of course, there’s all your usual sides – garlic breadsticks, wedges, chicken nuggets, hot and spicy wings and much more, all washed down with a variety of soft drinks and even a range of desserts including milk choc cookie dough ice cream.

The new outlet is open from 10am-10.30pm every day, serving up the pizza slices that made it famous

A spokesperson for Sbarro said: "In 1956, Carmela and Gennaro Sbarro opened the doors to their Italian salumeria in Brooklyn, New York.

Carmela 'Mama' Sbarro made pizza slices for shift workers looking for a quick meal. Her slices were so popular that they soon opened a second location focused solely on pizza, and now there are over 630 Sbarro eateries across 28 countries.

"Our brand new store in Doncaster offers the best quality pizza slices that Sbarro have perfected over almost 70 years, and we thought that the best way to reflect this was in the price.

"To mark our opening, we're doing what Mama Sbarro did... selling the finest pizza slices at the same price point that they were in 1956. To celebrate our new Doncaster store we're giving people the Sbarro quality for just 15p a slice."

Sbarro Doncaster is the 17th location the brand has opening in the UK.

On its extensive menu are also hash browns and a range of drinks including cloudy lemonade, dragon fruit, and a range of coffees including latte, cappuccino and the option to add hazelnut, vanilla or caramel syrup.

Or you could go for a meal deal with a stromboli, hash browns and a drink to really set you up for the day.

If you want to know how much of a bargain the 15p pizza slice offer is, take a look at what some other household staples went for in 1956:

A gallon of petrol - around 4.5 litres – was just 5s 4d -- about 29p.

That would set you back £6.50 today.

A pack of 20 cigarettes was 25p in 1956, while a pint of beer was just two pence!

You could get butter for a penny, a dozen eggs for 3p, and the average house price was just over £2,000.

You can't get those prices back for everything... but you can get your favourite New York pizza slices from Sbarro at 1956's knock-down cost of just 15p, but for one afternoon only at the new Doncaster store, from 1pm to 5pm on Friday July 19th. (Terms and conditions apply).

* The 15p offer is limited to Friday July 19th, 1-5pm

