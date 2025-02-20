Watch: New artisan bakery opens its doors inside Doncaster Market
The Bowland Bakehouse has opened its doors inside the historic market’s Food Hall, serving up a variety of delicious and tempting treats including cheese and chilli loaves, tomato and basil foccacia, sausage rolls, breads and Marmite and cheddar swirls.
A spokesperson for Doncaster Markets described the opening as “exciting news” and added: “We're thrilled to announce that Bowland Bakehouse is now a trader in Doncaster Market's Food Hall, bringing you the finest artisan bakes, freshly made on-site with love and skill.
“Visit on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays to grab something delicious because life's too short for anything less than amazing bread! See you there!”
The business is run by a mum of two based in Sheffield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.