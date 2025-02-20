Watch: New artisan bakery opens its doors inside Doncaster Market

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Feb 2025, 08:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Shoppers at Doncaster Market have a fresh new stall to check out – with the opening of an artisan bakery.

The Bowland Bakehouse has opened its doors inside the historic market’s Food Hall, serving up a variety of delicious and tempting treats including cheese and chilli loaves, tomato and basil foccacia, sausage rolls, breads and Marmite and cheddar swirls.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Markets described the opening as “exciting news” and added: “We're thrilled to announce that Bowland Bakehouse is now a trader in Doncaster Market's Food Hall, bringing you the finest artisan bakes, freshly made on-site with love and skill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Visit on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays to grab something delicious because life's too short for anything less than amazing bread! See you there!”

The business is run by a mum of two based in Sheffield.

For more details about the Bowland Bakehouse, visit the business Facebook page, which can be found HERE

Related topics:SheffieldFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice