Watch as YouTube and TikTok sensations Chris MD, George Clarkey, ItalianBach and Arthur Hill hit Doncaster for a drinking game

This is the moment when YouTube and TikTok sensations Chris MD, George Clark, ItalianBach and Arthur Hill hit the streets of Doncaster for a drinking game over the weekend.

A video of the social media stars was posted on X on Silver Street at the weekend.

Chris MD, born Christopher Michael Dixon, is a YouTuber and internet personality from Jersey.

He produces videos on FIFA gameplay, football, and vlog and has around six million followers.

Social media stars.

George Clarke, aged 25, better known online as George Clarkey, is an English YouTuber and TikToker, best known for his funny commentary and reaction videos about trending topics.

He has around two million TiklTok followers.

The lads’ previous drinking games have included one drink for every goal scored, Evian pong, and one shot and hour.

