Watch as YouTube and TikTok sensations Chris MD, George Clarkey, ItalianBach and Arthur Hill hit Doncaster for a drinking game

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This is the moment when YouTube and TikTok sensations Chris MD, George Clark, ItalianBach and Arthur Hill hit the streets of Doncaster for a drinking game over the weekend.

A video of the social media stars was posted on X on Silver Street at the weekend.

Chris MD, born Christopher Michael Dixon, is a YouTuber and internet personality from Jersey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He produces videos on FIFA gameplay, football, and vlog and has around six million followers.

Social media stars.Social media stars.
Social media stars.

George Clarke, aged 25, better known online as George Clarkey, is an English YouTuber and TikToker, best known for his funny commentary and reaction videos about trending topics.

He has around two million TiklTok followers.

The lads’ previous drinking games have included one drink for every goal scored, Evian pong, and one shot and hour.

You can follow them on https://www.youtube.com/@chrismd10 https://www.youtube.com/@georgeclarkey

https://www.youtube.com/@ItalianBach

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC44lflApU9MC2U82Aa4Wa4g

Related topics:YouTubeTikTokDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice