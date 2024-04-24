wagamama opens brand new restaurant in Doncaster creating 55 jobs

wagamama opened its brand new, iconic restaurant in Doncaster this week as demand continues to grow for their nourishing menu on their iconic benches.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Apr 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 10:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As part of wagamama’s mission to spread positivity from bowl to soul, a philosophy rooted in the belief that food doesn’t just feed our bellies, but our souls too, the new Doncaster restaurant is serving up classic guest favourites, amongst them the chicken katsu, classic ramens and iconic side dishes on their 50 per cent plant-based menu.

The menu also includes some newer items including wagamama’s first ever hotpot, a spicy broth with seasonal vegetables and satisfying tteokbokki.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as Korean Street food favourite, k-dogs, made with a vegan twist and a crunchy noodle crumb. Even more excitingly, Doncaster guests will soon be able to taste wagamama’s fresh new summer menu, watch this space!

Inside the new restaurant.Inside the new restaurant.
Inside the new restaurant.

Located at one of Doncaster’s most exciting destinations, the stylish new restaurant on Herten Way has been designed for 162 internal covers.

Open seven days a week, the new restaurant has created 55 new jobs, bringing wagamama’s total to 163 restaurants across the UK.

Partnering with The Bread and Butter Thing, which runs mobile affordable food clubs for the UK’s most deprived communities, wagamama welcomed 50 of its members during the preview sessions ahead of the opening to show its support to the charity in the Doncaster area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is part of wagamama’s ongoing partnership with The Bread and Butter Thing in Doncaster and across the country.

Milly Pearson, Regional Marketing Manager for the North, commented: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand-new restaurant in Doncaster.

"Our benches are ready to welcome the local community and visitors, and we’re excited to be serving up some of our newest dishes and fresh favourites! Our fantastic new team has been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much-loved wagamama experience to our guests and they’re thrilled to land in their beautiful new restaurant now work is complete.”

wagamama Doncaster opening hours:

Monday – 11:00 – 10:00pm

Tuesday – 11:00 – 10:00pm

Wednesday – 11:00 – 10:00pm

Thursday – 11:00 – 10:00pm

Friday – 11:00 – 11:00pm

Saturday – 11:00 – 11:00pm

Sunday – 11:00 – 10:00pm

wagamama Doncaster can be found at: Herten Way, Doncaster, DN4 7NW

Related topics:DoncasterNorth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.