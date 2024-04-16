Wagamama confirms opening date for new Doncaster restaurant as launch nears
Restaurant giant Wagamama has confirmed the opening date for its new Doncaster branch.
The firm will open in the former Frankie & Bennys outlet at Doncaster Leisure Park on April 22.
A spokesman said: “Hey Doncaster, our woks are firing and our doors are nearly open – join us on our brand new benches in Doncaster from April 22.”
The new restaurant has 162 covers, will be open seven days a week has created 55 jobs and is the chain’s 163rd UK outlet.
