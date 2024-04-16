Wagamama confirms opening date for new Doncaster restaurant as launch nears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm will open in the former Frankie & Bennys outlet at Doncaster Leisure Park on April 22.

A spokesman said: “Hey Doncaster, our woks are firing and our doors are nearly open – join us on our brand new benches in Doncaster from April 22.”

