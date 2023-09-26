Unique new African food outlet set to open in Doncaster city centre
A brand new and unique African food venue is set to open in Doncaster city centre this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST
Naija Grub will be the newest addition in the Wool Market and opens its doors on Saturday at 11am.
A new Nigerian food stall, it will offer West African cuisine with dishes such as jollof rice, puff puff, fufu and egusi soup.
A Doncaster Wool Market spokesman said: “Naija Grub is the only West African eatery in Doncaster, making it a unique addition to the town's food scene.
"Come and experience the rich and diverse flavors of Nigeria at Naija Grub.”
As a launch offer, Wool Market bosses are offering a £20 voucher just to spend at the venue and a free game of bowling to add to the special opening.