Naija Grub will be the newest addition in the Wool Market and opens its doors on Saturday at 11am.

A new Nigerian food stall, it will offer West African cuisine with dishes such as jollof rice, puff puff, fufu and egusi soup.

A Doncaster Wool Market spokesman said: “Naija Grub is the only West African eatery in Doncaster, making it a unique addition to the town's food scene.

"Come and experience the rich and diverse flavors of Nigeria at Naija Grub.”

As a launch offer, Wool Market bosses are offering a £20 voucher just to spend at the venue and a free game of bowling to add to the special opening.