Unique new African food outlet set to open in Doncaster city centre

A brand new and unique African food venue is set to open in Doncaster city centre this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST
Naija Grub will be the newest addition in the Wool Market and opens its doors on Saturday at 11am.

A new Nigerian food stall, it will offer West African cuisine with dishes such as jollof rice, puff puff, fufu and egusi soup.

A Doncaster Wool Market spokesman said: “Naija Grub is the only West African eatery in Doncaster, making it a unique addition to the town's food scene.

West African food stall Naija Grub is opening in Doncaster.West African food stall Naija Grub is opening in Doncaster.
West African food stall Naija Grub is opening in Doncaster.
"Come and experience the rich and diverse flavors of Nigeria at Naija Grub.”

As a launch offer, Wool Market bosses are offering a £20 voucher just to spend at the venue and a free game of bowling to add to the special opening.

Full details of how to get involved and sign up for the offer are available at the Wool Market Facebook page HERE

