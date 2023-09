Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Askern Diner at Springvale House, Doncaster Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on September 22

Subway in Frenchgate was among the top scorers.

• Rated 5: Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club at Saxton Avenue, Bessacarr, Doncaster; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Ministry of Craft at 35 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: CH and Co at Next D2, Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Baxterstorey at Unit 1, Iport Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Ziniz at 1 Market Place, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on August 2

• Rated 4: The Coffee Club Doncaster at 296 Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on August 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 10 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Hilltop Hotel at Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Thorne Snooker Centre at Thorne Snooker Club, Lock Lane, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Wetherspoon at Old Market Hall, Market Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: The Rugby Club House at Thornensians Rufc, Church Balk, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Lenny's Micro Bar at 38-40 Micklebring Grove, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: The Pavillion at Melton Park, Doncaster Road, High Melton, Doncaster; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Ridgewood Hotel at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: George And Dragon at Church Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Courtyard at 36 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on July 28

• Rated 4: Roman Hotel at Wath Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on August 18

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: La Mensa at Unit 1, Park Court, Carr House Road, Belle Vue; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Luciano Pizzeria at 2 King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on September 14