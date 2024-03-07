Top 13 restaurants in Doncaster according to TripAdvisor
and live on Freeview channel 276
1. La Fiesta Restaurant
Spanish eatery featuring an array of tapas and meals including paella, lamb cordero, and gambas pil pil. Offers an all-you-can-eat menu in a lively setting.
2. La Rustica Restaurant
Classic Italian fare takes center stage here, featuring well-crafted pizzas, al dente pasta, and rich carbonara. Seafood dishes and a kids' menu complement the offerings in a warm setting.
3. La Boca Steakhouse
Savor a variety of risottos, perfectly cooked steaks, and indulgent desserts like warm birthday brownies and divine churros. A welcoming spot for both carnivores and vegan diners.
4. Hoi Choi
Amidst a vibrant locale, this Asian fusion spot offers a selection of curries, ramen, and unique bao buns. Highlights include beef ramen and deep-fried cinnamon bao. Diverse menu caters to varied palates.
5. Dn1 Delicatessen And Dining
An intimate fine dining venue, known for its fixed tasting menu featuring innovative dishes such as tuna four ways. The venue pairs its vibrant menu with an extensive wine list in a quirky setting.
6. Lalezar BBQ Meze Bar Restaurant
Serves traditional Turkish fare, from lamb sarma beyti to mixed kebabs and sweet baklava. Generous portions meet a colorful array of fresh salads and dips in a warm ambiance.
7. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill - Doncaster
Brazilian steakhouse featuring a range of meats and an extensive salad bar, with a focus on chicken, pork, and lamb. Guests can enjoy an array of meats served on skewers and a fresh salad selection.
8. The Indus Restaurant
Indian cuisine venue features a buffet night and a selection of lamb dishes. Mixed grill and honey vala chicken are among the menu highlights in a fresh, inviting space.
9. El Toro
Offering an array of Spanish tapas, this spot is noted for its paella and varied selection. The minimalist decor complements an up-market atmosphere for a range of occasions.
10. Suburb
Culinary haven for customizable pizza and burger enthusiasts, featuring a selection of fresh toppings and vegan options alongside crisp salads, loaded fries, and milkshakes in a family-friendly setting.
11. The Ship
Homemade British fare in a welcoming pub atmosphere, featuring well-regarded Sunday roasts, meat and vegetable dishes, and a selection of satisfying puddings.
12. El Torero
Savor an array of Spanish tapas, from savory meatballs to classic patatas bravas, in a menu that encourages sampling a broad range of dishes. The atmosphere is casual, ideal for leisurely meals.
13. Movida Tapas Doncaster
Unlimited tapas and a standout sangria selection define this vibrant spot. The paella and seafood platter are notable, alongside a varied menu. Enjoy the inviting decor and the taste of Spain.