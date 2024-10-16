Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has launched a brand of non-alcoholic beer

The brand is named BERO and will be available to purchase worldwide

The public are divided on the brand-new product - with many supporting the venture

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has announced via Instagram that he is set to launch a non-alcoholic beer.

The 28-year-old actor from Kingston Upon Thames who got his career start after starring in Billy Elliot The Musical as a youngster, has gone on to achieve superstardom after starring in a variety of films, but especially for his role in Spider-Man.

Holland is also in a high-profile relationship with his Spider-Man co-star, former Disney Channel star Zendaya.

Tom Holland launches non-alcoholic beer brand to divided public opinion (Photo: Getty Images/Adobe Stock) | Getty Images/Adobe Stock

The actor opened up a few years ago about his alcohol dependency, and has since become teetotal after participating in Dry January in 2022.

Now, he has announced via an Instagram post that he has founded his own non-alcoholic beer brand named BERO, which was officially launched on Wednesday October 16, 2024.

Taking to his Instagram account @tomholland2013, the actor uploaded an image of himself drinking the beer from a BERO branded glass, while holding a BERO beer can alongside a caption which read: “Something’s brewing…Launching 10.16.24 Berobrewing.com LINK IN BIO.”

On the BERO website, it explains that the brand is “Born in London. Brewed in America. Enjoyed worldwide.”

Holland also penned a message to his fans via the BERO website, in which he said: “Building BERO is one of my proudest achievements, and I am so excited to share it with you. Your support of BERO means everything to me. Here's to living a life enriched.”

What is the public opinion of Tom Holland’s BERO?

Holland’s new venture of a non-alcoholic beer brand has divided public opinion.

While some have given Holland praise for encouraging a healthier lifestyle, others have said they don’t understand the concept.

One user on X said: “Beer does NOT taste good to be drinking with no alcohol”, while another wrote: ““Non-alcoholic Beer” just drink any other drink lol”.

However, many members of the public supported Holland’s new business, with one user writing: “when people find out that he did this because he struggled with alcoholism it’s actually so pure and I will be supporting”, and another writing: “I always wanted something like this... non alcoholic but that would let me participate in the festivities”.

