Three food hygiene ratings given out - two good, one satisfactory
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s eating establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
White Swan Hotel, at Balby Road, Balby, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 12.
Murphy's Sports Bar, at Murphys Sports Bar, Brunel Road, off York Road, was given a score of three on July 12.
No.7 at the Rum Rooms, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Market Road, Doncaster was given the score of four after assessment on July 11