News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Three food hygiene ratings given out - two good, one satisfactory

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s eating establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 11:25 BST

White Swan Hotel, at Balby Road, Balby, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 12.

Murphy's Sports Bar, at Murphys Sports Bar, Brunel Road, off York Road, was given a score of three on July 12.

No.7 at the Rum Rooms, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Market Road, Doncaster was given the score of four after assessment on July 11