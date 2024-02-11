Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wildcat strike will hit operators Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats and Stuart between 5pm and 10pm on Wednesday, one of the busiest nights of the year for takeaways as couples enjoy a romantic night in.

Organisers say the February 14 mutiny will be larger than a Friday night strike involving more than 3,000 couriers in London, Glasgow and Brighton earlier this month.

Deliveroo has offered drivers who do not strike a £10 'boost' payment for completing five or more deliveries on Valentine's Day. But organisers said this will not be enough to break the strike.

The walkout is being organised by a secretive group of couriers known only as Delivery Job UK, via social media including WhatsApp.

Drivers are demanding the minimum fee for a job be increased to £5, plus an additional £2 for every mile travelled after the first.

They say that at present a Deliveroo driver can make just £2.90 for a two-mile journey, meaning they are forced to drive dangerously to make ends meet.

A spokesman for Deliveroo said: "Riders always earn at least the national minimum wage, plus vehicle costs, for the time they are working with us, though the vast majority earn far more than this.

“Riders are also automatically insured for free, and receive income protection if they are unwell.”