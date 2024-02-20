Thousands of takeaway delivery drivers from Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats on strike again in a row over pay and 'appalling' working conditions
and live on Freeview channel 276
The wildcat strike will hit operators Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats and Stuart between 5pm and 10pm on Friday, February 23.
The walkout is being organised by a secretive group of couriers known only as Delivery Job UK, via social media including WhatsApp.
Drivers are demanding the minimum fee for a job be increased to £5, plus an additional £2 for every mile travelled after the first.
They say that at present a Deliveroo driver can make just £2.90 for a two-mile journey, meaning they are forced to drive dangerously to make ends meet.
A spokesman for Deliveroo told the Free Press: “Deliveroo aims to provide riders with the flexible work riders tell us they value, attractive earning opportunities and protections. Rider retention rates are high and the overwhelming majority of riders tell us that they are satisfied working with us.
"We value dialogue with riders and will be collectively bargaining on rider pay in April. We are pleased to also be able to offer riders free insurance, sickness cover, financial support when riders become new parents and a range of training opportunities.”
A Supreme Court ruling means that delivery app riders are’nt allowed to join a trade union or bargain collectively but the strike action is being supported by the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain.