News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

This Doncaster area pub is serving up a full Sunday dinner - inside a Yorkshire pudding wrap

It is one of Britain's best loved dishes – a Sunday roast dinner with all the trimmings.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:02 BST

Let’s face it, who doesn't love tucking into a big old carvery at the weekend – meat, veg, stuffing, roast potatoes, a couple of Yorkies and of course, lashings of gravy.

Now inventive bosses at a Doncaster area pub have saved customers the fuss of helping themselves at the carvery counter – by coming up with a Yorkshire pudding wrap which contains all the classic Sunday dinner ingredients, all neatly folded away inside a wrap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Plough Inn at Snaith has just started serving up the wraps – which have gone down a storm with customers.

The Plough Inn at Snaith is serving up an entire Sunday dinner inside a Yorkshire pudding wrap.The Plough Inn at Snaith is serving up an entire Sunday dinner inside a Yorkshire pudding wrap.
The Plough Inn at Snaith is serving up an entire Sunday dinner inside a Yorkshire pudding wrap.
Most Popular

Diners can choose from a selection of meats to have inside their wrap, then the pub’s chefs do the rest, combining veg, potatoes and all the trimmings.

A pub spokesman said: “Sundays will never be the same!”

The venue also serves up traditional Sunday dinners, with more details HERE

Related topics:BritainDoncasterYorkshireSnaith