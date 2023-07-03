This Doncaster area pub is serving up a full Sunday dinner - inside a Yorkshire pudding wrap

Let’s face it, who doesn't love tucking into a big old carvery at the weekend – meat, veg, stuffing, roast potatoes, a couple of Yorkies and of course, lashings of gravy.

Now inventive bosses at a Doncaster area pub have saved customers the fuss of helping themselves at the carvery counter – by coming up with a Yorkshire pudding wrap which contains all the classic Sunday dinner ingredients, all neatly folded away inside a wrap.

The Plough Inn at Snaith has just started serving up the wraps – which have gone down a storm with customers.

Diners can choose from a selection of meats to have inside their wrap, then the pub’s chefs do the rest, combining veg, potatoes and all the trimmings.

A pub spokesman said: “Sundays will never be the same!”