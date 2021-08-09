This brand new Doncaster area pub is set to open its doors today

A brand new Doncaster pub will open its doors for the first time later today.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 9th August 2021, 8:19 am

The Mexborough Tap, as its name suggests, is in the heart of Mexborough and will sell a range of cask and real ale favourites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The micro pub on Bank Street will also offer a wide range of gins with customers able to relax in a traditional pub setting, enjoying beers from the likes of the Elland Brewery.

The bar will open for the first time at 1.30pm today.

The Mexborough Tap will open its doors today. (Photo: Mexborough Tap).
DoncasterMexborough