The Mexborough Tap, as its name suggests, is in the heart of Mexborough and will sell a range of cask and real ale favourites.

The micro pub on Bank Street will also offer a wide range of gins with customers able to relax in a traditional pub setting, enjoying beers from the likes of the Elland Brewery.

The bar will open for the first time at 1.30pm today.