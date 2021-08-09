This brand new Doncaster area pub is set to open its doors today
A brand new Doncaster pub will open its doors for the first time later today.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 8:19 am
The Mexborough Tap, as its name suggests, is in the heart of Mexborough and will sell a range of cask and real ale favourites.
The micro pub on Bank Street will also offer a wide range of gins with customers able to relax in a traditional pub setting, enjoying beers from the likes of the Elland Brewery.
The bar will open for the first time at 1.30pm today.