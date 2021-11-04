These are the lastest food hygiene ratings in Doncaster

These are the food hygiene ratings handed to 13 Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to restaurants, cafes, canteens, pubs, bars, nightclubs and takeaways.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Fairway

Rated 4: Fairway Chinese Takeaway at 37 Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on September 21

2. Lotus Garden

Rated 2: Lotus Garden at 291 Station Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on November 2

3. The Pudding Company

Rated 5: The Pudding Co at 24 Sheep Dip Lane, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on October 1

4. The Cheswold

Rated 3: The Cheswold at Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on September 22

