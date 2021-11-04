These are the food hygiene ratings handed to 13 Doncaster establishments

The following ratings have been given to restaurants, cafes, canteens, pubs, bars, nightclubs and takeaways.
1. Fairway
Rated 4: Fairway Chinese Takeaway at 37 Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on September 21
2. Lotus Garden
Rated 2: Lotus Garden at 291 Station Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on November 2
3. The Pudding Company
Rated 5: The Pudding Co at 24 Sheep Dip Lane, Dunscroft, Doncaster; rated on October 1
4. The Cheswold
Rated 3: The Cheswold at Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on September 22
