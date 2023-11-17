The van you need to look out for in Doncaster for the best burgers in Britain

If you’re in search of the very best burgers in Britain, this is the van to look out for in Doncaster.

The country’s number one burger is on sale across our city at a string of pop-up stalls run by Tom Warwick, with his mouthwatering creations winnning praise from the country’s top chefs.

His firm MeatCastles, was singled out by The Times – with judges describing his dishes as “super delicious.”

Tom, a regular visitor to the Scarborough Arms in Tickhill and Walkeringham Village Hall, dishes up burger creations such as the Dirty Barbie, The Holy Grail and Beef ‘n’ Blue.

Burgers from MeatCastles have been named the best in the country.

Tom, who says he has a ‘sheer love for burgers’ was singled out for praise by acclaimed Sheffield chef Luke French.

Reviewing the Dirty Barbie, which is an aged beef smash patty with American cheese, expresso and bourbon sauce, crispy onions and streaky bacon inside a brioche bun, he said: “Super delicious. Order it.”

Describing himself as “just one man, with no plans, but a sheer love for burgers,” Tom said: “As a former fat child - and still a big pig - my love for food has never wavered and there has always been that one stand out item – “The Burger.”

"The driving force is its simplicity, whilst packing so much flavour into a single bun. Plus there’s the added bonus of no cutlery needed or any messing about.

“My burger pilgrimage started way back in 2019 when I used to travel the length of the UK to eat at the best burger gaffs.

"It was after this that I decided to start my own brand as a bit of a hobby, using the knowledge I had accumulated from my blogging days. Little did I know that it would take off and continue to go from strength-to-strength.

He added: “I am very proud to be working with the butchers that I am, due to the quality and authenticity of the beef.

"We use sustainable and fully-traceable beef from native breeds such as Belted Galloway, Highland and Dexter. The cuts are then aged in a Himalayan salt chamber for 28 days.

“All patties are hand balled to 150g, smashed, seasoned and then served in a hand baked Brioche bun.”