The Pantry Brasserie announces plans to open its third restaurant in Doncaster

The Pantry Brasserie will open its doors later this year, joining existing outlets in Misterton and Brigg and will open in the historic Town House in Bawtry.

Revealing the news on social media, a spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce that our new restaurant is to be in the beautiful and historic marketplace of Bawtry.

"It’s so wonderful to see that so many of you wanted it to be Bawtry.

The Pantry Brasserie will open its doors in Bawtry this summer. (Photo: The Pantry Brasserie/Amanda Meade).

“Having long admired The Town House from afar, we are absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity of restoring this iconic heritage building and are delighted to announce that once again we will be working with interior designer Amanda Meade to create a unique interior for our landmark dining experience.

"Amanda specialises in the sympathetic restoration of historic buildings, her style is diverse yet elegant, just the person to bring back the character and status of The Town House which we appreciate is greatly admired by the community of Bawtry and surrounding areas.

“As we grow we learn and our new restaurant will be a creative twist on our other restaurants, coupling our famous brunch and lunch with a modern yet classical brasserie restaurant, an elegant bar, an oyster and champagne room, afternoon tea lounge, gorgeous private dining rooms and a cocktail room.

“We cannot wait to be a part of the thriving business community and amongst so many well established names.

"We are privileged to enjoy deeply loyal customers who support our vision and who love what we are, what we do and the culture we endeavour to bring to the towns and surrounding areas we’ve opened in.”

“Our grand opening will be early summer and we are hiring for a full 5* team.

“If you are interested in joining our team please email [email protected]”

You can also see full menus and find further details about The Pantry Brasserie’s two other restaurants at Misterton and Brigg at the firm’s website HERE, with table bookings also available.