The Mayfair: Doncaster's newest pub to offer sneak peak as opening date announced
The Mayfair in Sir Nigel Gresley Square will officially open its doors on February 9.
But customers can check out the new venue this Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a “soft launch.”
Announcing the news on social media, a spokesman said: “We have been so busy putting the perfecting touches to this amazing new venue that we are so proud of.
“We are pleased to announce The Mayfair Doncaster will be officially open on Friday 9 February – we look forward to seeing you.
“Can't wait? We will be live testing the venue this Friday, Saturday and Sunday ready for the official launch next week, so if you want a sneak preview feel free to pop in.
“See you at the all new, Mayfair Doncaster.”
The pub was initially planned to open before Christmas but delays meant the unveiling was put on hold until the New Year.
The venue, which will serve food daily, will also offer music from live DJs and live sports coverage as well as an outdoor area.
Announcing its arrival via social media last year, a spokesman for the pub, which has a sister outlet in Newcastle, said: “Hello Doncaster!
“The Mayfair Pub and Kitchen is the only place to dine, drink and have fun.”
The bar will serve up a variety of worldwide beers, spirits and cocktails as well as a wide range of snacks and meals.