The Mayfair: Doncaster's newest pub to offer sneak peak as opening date announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mayfair in Sir Nigel Gresley Square will officially open its doors on February 9.

But customers can check out the new venue this Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a “soft launch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the news on social media, a spokesman said: “We have been so busy putting the perfecting touches to this amazing new venue that we are so proud of.

The Mayfair will open with a sneak preview this weekend. (Photo: The Mayfair/Facebook).

“We are pleased to announce The Mayfair Doncaster will be officially open on Friday 9 February – we look forward to seeing you.

“Can't wait? We will be live testing the venue this Friday, Saturday and Sunday ready for the official launch next week, so if you want a sneak preview feel free to pop in.

“See you at the all new, Mayfair Doncaster.”

The pub was initially planned to open before Christmas but delays meant the unveiling was put on hold until the New Year.

The Mayfair will open its doors in Sir Nigel Gresley Square this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue, which will serve food daily, will also offer music from live DJs and live sports coverage as well as an outdoor area.

Announcing its arrival via social media last year, a spokesman for the pub, which has a sister outlet in Newcastle, said: “Hello Doncaster!

“The Mayfair Pub and Kitchen is the only place to dine, drink and have fun.”