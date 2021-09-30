Enver's Turkish Gill on Handsworth Road.Picture Scott Merrylees

The five best places to get Turkish food in Doncaster: restaurants, takeaways and cafes

Fancy something a bit different? Why not try some of the fantastic Turkish food that Doncaster has to offer?

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 3:25 pm

Turkish food has always been a favourite of the people of Doncaster – for your convenience, we’ve had a look at all the best places you can get some in town.

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve assembled a comprehensive list. It’s in no particular order – they should all scratch your Turkish food itch.

Did we miss anywhere out? Be sure to let us know!

1. BBQ House

BBQ House, 85 Nether Hall Road, DN1 2QA.. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 119 Google Reviews). "Outstanding. How takeaways should always be. Home made and home cooked. We will not go anywhere else now."

2. Turkuaz

Turkuaz Bar & Grill, 8B Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PW. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 451 Google Reviews). "Absolutely fantastic food and service. This was our first visit and it will be the first of many more visits."

3. Lalezar BBQ & Meze

Lalezar BBQ & Meze, 78-80 East Laith Gate, DN1 1JD. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 589 Google Reviews). "Top food, great service and the place was buzzing. Highly recommended if you love Turkish food."

4. Original Doner

Original Doner, 20 Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PW. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 36 Google Reviews). "Absolutely love the kebabs here! We've tried a lot of kebab places in Doncaster but this by far my favourite."

