Best Wetherspoons: The 14 most iconic Spoons pubs in England named - and you can tour them all for £10k

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 1st Nov 2024, 13:23 BST

These Wetherspoons pubs are definitely worth a visit 🍻

The most iconic Wetherspoons in the UK have been named - and you can tour them all for around £10,000 per person.

MyUKTour is offering tours of the most notable ‘Spoons boozers across England.

There are two separate tours available; a six-day trip in the north of England and a seven-day trip focusing on the south.

Guests will be taken on a historical trip across the areas, learning about the fascinating stories behind the Wetherspoons pubs and the areas they are located in. 

The north of England tour starts at £9,575 for two people, while it’s £10,995 for the south - meaning it would work out at just under £10,000 per person to tour each of the best Wetherspoons in the UK. The tours include a private tour guide and luxury vehicle, as well as 4-star accommodation.

Take a look at the 14 Wetherspoons pubs you can visit below - the most notable in England.

MyUKTour says: “The Chief Justice of the Common Pleas began life as a magistrates court and police station. The site is now listed by Historic England as having special interest and still holds the original canopied witness stand and police station cells.”

1. The Chief Justice of the Common Pleas, Keswick

1. The Chief Justice of the Common Pleas, Keswick

MyUKTour says: “Located less than a stone's throw from Blackpool Pleasure Beach, the iconic “Velvet Coaster” is among the UK’s largest pubs, and was recently awarded the coveted title of “the nicest Wetherspoons.”

2. The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool

2. The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool

MyUKTour says: “A grade II listed building designed by the celebrated Liverpool-born Victorian architect Alfred Waterhouse. Known for his eclectic Victorian Gothic Revival style, Waterhouse also designed London’s Natural History Museum.”

3. The North Western, Liverpool

3. The North Western, Liverpool

MyUKTour says: “Once a Victorian cinema, this opulent venue boasts ornate ceilings, golden railings and one of the city’s best beer gardens.”

4. The Moon Under Water, Wigan

4. The Moon Under Water, Wigan

