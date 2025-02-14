There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in South Yorkshire, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.
But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few in the county which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.
From Doncaster to Sheffield, here are the most booked restaurants in South Yorkshire according to OpenTable.
1. Piccolino, Sheffield
Piccolino in Sheffield has a 4.3* rating from 353 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Friendly staff, great location, tasty food with a good range of choices on menu to cover all tastes.” | OpenTable
2. Tsuki Restaurant and Bar, Sheffield
Tsuki Restaurant and Bar in Sheffield has a 4.7* rating from 1,351 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “This was our first visit and the evening was amazing. Food was great, atmosphere and staff were just as good. Would recommend for anyone wanting to try a range of Japanese foods and sampling different things.” | OpenTable
3. Estabulo, Doncaster
Estabulo in Doncaster has a 4.1* rating from 3,016 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “The food and service at Estabulo Doncaster was excellent. We were not rushed, and the attention from the serving staff was just right.” | OpenTable
4. La Boca, Doncaster
La Boca in Doncaster has a 4.8* rating from 1,741 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “First time eating here and wow ! On arrival great service and throughout. When the food came it was absolutely delicious. Truly outstanding and we will be going back.” | OpenTable
