Takeaway named best in Britain set to open new branch in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Feb 2025, 08:47 BST

A takeaway which has been named as the best in Britain is to open its latest branch in Doncaster – with free milkshakes on offer to customers.

Sheffield-based Munchies will open its doors at the White Rose Retail Centre in Hyde Park this Friday and is offering free milkshakes to the first 100 customers when it opens at 6pm.

In 2023, the outlet scooped the Best Takeaway In Britain at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards and has become renowned across South Yorkshire for its burgers, fries and shakes.

A spokesperson said: "Secret’s out – its gonna be a special one.”

Munchies is to open a new branch in Doncaster.Munchies is to open a new branch in Doncaster.
Doncaster – the best burgers, shakes and more are coming to town on Friday.

"It’s going to be 50% off everything, plus free shakes for the first 100 people.”

Full details about Munchies are available through the restaurant’s Facebook page HERE while full details of the menu are available on the website HERE

