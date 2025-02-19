Takeaway named best in Britain set to open new branch in Doncaster
Sheffield-based Munchies will open its doors at the White Rose Retail Centre in Hyde Park this Friday and is offering free milkshakes to the first 100 customers when it opens at 6pm.
In 2023, the outlet scooped the Best Takeaway In Britain at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards and has become renowned across South Yorkshire for its burgers, fries and shakes.
A spokesperson said: "Secret’s out – its gonna be a special one.”
“Doncaster – the best burgers, shakes and more are coming to town on Friday.
"It’s going to be 50% off everything, plus free shakes for the first 100 people.”
