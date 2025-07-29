Take a look at Kerala Canteen’s bold new menu celebrating South Indian soul food and Yorkshire roots

Yorkshire’s bold new South Indian restaurant, Kerala Canteen, has launched its brand-new menu - a full-flavour tribute to the fiery, soulful food of Kerala, with a twist.

Known for its Kerala-style tapas, Indian-inspired cocktails, and laid-back after-hours atmosphere, Kerala Canteen is inspired by traditional toddy shops of southern India - no-frills public canteens where people gather after work to eat, unwind and share stories. The new menu reflects that same community-driven spirit, drawing from real family recipes and regional dishes, but reimagined using all local Yorkshire produce.

The new line-up includes all-new snacks, curries, small plates and cocktails - with one dish already emerging as an early standout: the Beef Brisket Biryani, a slow-cooked, spice-layered showstopper made with tender Yorkshire beef and stacked with serious flavour. Made using 12-hour marinated Yorkshire brisket, layered with fragrant rice, fried shallots, and fresh mint raita, it’s rich, comforting and deeply rooted in the South Indian slow-cooking tradition.

Alongside the menu launch comes a fresh weekday set menu too - offering an affordable option perfect for lunchtime, casual dining or a pre-theatre treat. For just £22.95 per person, you can mix and match your favourites by choosing one tapas plate, one wholesome bowl, one signature side and one house dessert. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to explore something new, this one isn’t to be missed!

New menu. Photo: Kerala Canteen

Bobby Geetha, Founder of Kerala Canteen and former Masterchef quarter-finalist, commented: “This menu is really about leaning into our roots. Growing up in Kerala, food was always about community, family and bold, soulful flavours that tell a story. When we launched Kerala Canteen, we wanted to bring that same spirit to Leeds, but also honour the fantastic local produce that we’re lucky to have on our doorstep.

“We’ve taken traditional recipes passed down through generations and given them a fresh Yorkshire twist. The Beef Brisket Biryani perfectly captures that approach: it’s a dish that's deeply familiar and comforting, blending the spices and slow-cooking techniques from Kerala with the rich tender brisket from Yorkshire.”

Head Chef at Kerala Canteen, Abdulkhader Allingal Siddique, adds: “At its core, this menu is about connection - to our heritage, our community and the shared joy of gathering around a great meal. We want every guest to feel that warmth and authenticity, whether they’re discovering Kerala for the first time or coming back to explore new flavours.

Ready to try the new menu everyone’s talking about? Just a short train ride away to Kerala Canteen, 5 St. Peter’s Street, Leeds, LS9 8AQ to give it a try!