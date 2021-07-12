Taco Bell will give away free tacos in Doncaster to mark England’s performances this summer

Get a free Crunchy Taco to mark England's achievements.

Fast-food giant Taco Bell has announced it will reward fans across the UK with free Crunchy Tacos to celebrate Gareth Southgate’s England team making their way to the Euro 2020 finals.

Football fans in Doncaster were left heartbroken as as England lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

But Taco Bell has said it’s offer of free food is still on the table to mark the incredible performance of the England team in reaching its first major final in 55 years.

All day on Taco Tuesday 13th July, customers will be able to claim a delicious free taco at the chain, which has restaurants on Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Herten Way and Wheatley Hall Road

Gino Casciani, General Manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: “We wanted to provide football fans across the UK with something to cheer this week and what better way to do that than with free tacos.

“England fans should be proud of their country and their own support, and we want to thank them the best way we know how.”

In addition to giving away thousands of tacos on Tuesday, Taco Bell will be encouraging fans to join in the online conversation on social media with the hashtag #iSeeATaco.