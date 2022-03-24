Taco Bell in Doncaster gets a two out of five food hygiene rating by inspectors
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Taco Bell, at Upper West Mall in the Frenchgate Centre, was given the score after assessment on February 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Doncaster's 505 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 367 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
