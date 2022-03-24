Taco Bell in Doncaster gets a two out of five food hygiene rating by inspectors

Taco Bell, at Upper West Mall in the Frenchgate Centre, was given the score after assessment on February 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster's 505 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 367 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.

Taco Bell got a two out of five