Superdrug recalls Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake because it may contain small pieces of metal

If you have bought the above product do not drink it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required. If you would like any further information, please contact Superdrug Customer Relations on 03456 710709 or email [email protected].

If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food. In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

