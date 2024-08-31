Stylish new restaurant and cocktail bar opens its doors to customers in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stylish new restaurant and cocktail bar has opened its doors to customers in Doncaster.

Pantry 8020 is now up and running in Bawtry, joining the firm’s other outlets in Misterton and Brigg.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, guests can also enjoy cocktails, champagne, wine and draught beer in the bar

A spokesperson said: “It’s been months of hard work and dedication from our incredible team, but now finally we get to open our doors and welcome you for the first time to The Pantry Brasserie in Bawtry.

Pantry 8020 has opened its doors in Bawtry.

“Our vision was to create a place for true food lovers. A place to indulge in, feel at home in and to want to return to time and time again for classic dishes that make you feel deeply satisfied. An atmosphere of authentic, comfortable dining, with fine wine and excellent cocktails.”

Based in the historic Town House, the spokesperson added in an announcement earlier this year: “Having long admired The Town House from afar, we are absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity of restoring this iconic heritage building and are delighted to announce that once again we will be working with interior designer Amanda Meade to create a unique interior for our landmark dining experience.

"Amanda specialises in the sympathetic restoration of historic buildings, her style is diverse yet elegant, just the person to bring back the character and status of The Town House which we appreciate is greatly admired by the community of Bawtry and surrounding areas.

“As we grow we learn and our new restaurant will be a creative twist on our other restaurants, coupling our famous brunch and lunch with a modern yet classical brasserie restaurant, an elegant bar, an oyster and champagne room, afternoon tea lounge, gorgeous private dining rooms and a cocktail room.

“We cannot wait to be a part of the thriving business community and amongst so many well established names.

"We are privileged to enjoy deeply loyal customers who support our vision and who love what we are, what we do and the culture we endeavour to bring to the towns and surrounding areas we’ve opened in.”