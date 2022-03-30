Stylish new cafe opens its doors inside Doncaster's historic Bentley Pavilion

Boston and Co opened its doors in the community centre earlier this year and has already gained praise from the town’s business chiefs for its atmosphere as well as food and drink offerings.

Owner Amelia Boston has created a vibrant space to relax and dine in the 1930s built pavilion and Business Doncaster has given the new venture the thumbs-up.

A spokesman said: “Have you seen a new business in Bentley Pavilion just recently called Boston & Co?

Boston and Co has opened its doors at Bentley Pavilion.

“The business has just recently opened up and Amelia who owns the cafe has worked in hospitality for almost 10 years with a dream to one day open her own business.

“This cafe definitely has a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere along with a hub of activity, creativity and hospitality. The modern cafe is situated in the beautiful 1930s Pavilion overlooking the park.

The cafe serves hot and cold drinks, all-day breakfasts, lunch, cakes and other sweet treats.

A spokesman added: “Most importantly they are dog friendly, and welcome those who need a space to work from for a couple of hours, with free wifi and plenty of plug sockets!

The stylish new venue has already won praise.

“Here at Business Doncaster, we love to see businesses start and expand and we wish Amelia all the best in her new adventure.”

Amelia attended workshops and received support from the team’s business start-up officer Debbie Richardson.