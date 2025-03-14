St Patrick's Day 2025: Doncaster named one of best places in UK for cheap Guinness
With St. Patrick's Day coming up on Monday, Casino Apps did a deep dive into the most affordable UK city for Guinness.
It revealed that Preston is the most affordable city at £3.95, compared to Westminster being the most expensive at £6.45.
Doncaster was named third most affordable, with a pint priced at £4.02.
The full top ten cheapest was:
Preston: £3.95
Bradford: £4.00
Doncaster: £4.02
Gloucester: £4.08
Perth: £4.09
Wolverhampton: £4.10
Hull: £4.11
Hereford: £4.13
Sheffield: £4.13
Wells £4.15
Most Expensive Pints Of Guinness In The UK
York: £4.93
Bristol: £5.05
Cambridge: £5.10
Brighton & Hove: £5.14
Oxford: £5.18
Chichester: £5.22
Edinburgh: £5.22
Winchester: £5.23
London: £6.25
Westminster: £6.45
When looking at the cheapest and most expensive cities, Guinness lovers will have to fork out 63% more if they want a pint in Westminster (£6.45) compared to Preston (£3.95).
To find the cheapest and most expensive cities to buy a pint of Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day, researchers analysed menus from three different major pub chains – Greene King, Wetherspoons and O’Neills.
Doing so allowed them to calculate an average price for each city.
Only cities with at least two of the three chains qualified.
A stout that originated in the brewery of Arthur Guinness at St. James's Gate, Dublin, in the 18th century, Guinness is now owned by the British-based multinational alcoholic beverage maker Diageo.
It is one of the most successful alcohol brands worldwide and the most successful beer in the UK.