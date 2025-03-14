St Patrick's Day 2025: Doncaster named one of best places in UK for cheap Guinness

Doncaster has been named as one of the best places in the UK to get a cheap pint of Guinness this St Patrick’s Day.

With St. Patrick's Day coming up on Monday, Casino Apps did a deep dive into the most affordable UK city for Guinness.

It revealed that Preston is the most affordable city at £3.95, compared to Westminster being the most expensive at £6.45.

Doncaster was named third most affordable, with a pint priced at £4.02.

The full top ten cheapest was:

Preston: £3.95

Bradford: £4.00

Doncaster: £4.02

Gloucester: £4.08

Perth: £4.09

Wolverhampton: £4.10

Hull: £4.11

Hereford: £4.13

Sheffield: £4.13

Wells £4.15

Most Expensive Pints Of Guinness In The UK

York: £4.93

Bristol: £5.05

Cambridge: £5.10

Brighton & Hove: £5.14

Oxford: £5.18

Chichester: £5.22

Edinburgh: £5.22

Winchester: £5.23

London: £6.25

Westminster: £6.45

When looking at the cheapest and most expensive cities, Guinness lovers will have to fork out 63% more if they want a pint in Westminster (£6.45) compared to Preston (£3.95).

To find the cheapest and most expensive cities to buy a pint of Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day, researchers analysed menus from three different major pub chains – Greene King, Wetherspoons and O’Neills.

Doing so allowed them to calculate an average price for each city.

Only cities with at least two of the three chains qualified.

A stout that originated in the brewery of Arthur Guinness at St. James's Gate, Dublin, in the 18th century, Guinness is now owned by the British-based multinational alcoholic beverage maker Diageo.

It is one of the most successful alcohol brands worldwide and the most successful beer in the UK.