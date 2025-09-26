'Top notch’ Six prestigious South Yorkshire restaurants with AA Rosettes - what inspectors had to say
- AA Rosettes have been presented to six South Yorkshire restaurants
- The rosettes in South Yorkshire range from one to three
- The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence in the UK
South Yorkshire is home to many incredible restaurants, with a wide selection of cuisines to choose from.
But there are six restaurants across the county which have stood out to the AA, earning prestigious rosettes.
The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, and rosettes are awarded based on the quality of food, passion, high standards, ingredients used and more.
Recipients of AA Rosettes in South Yorkshire include; Rafters Restaurant, JÖRO Oughtibridge Mill, DN1, West 10 Bar and Kitchen, Nonna’s and The Stag Restaurant.
Here’s what they have to offer - and what AA inspectors had to say.
Rafters Restaurant, Sheffield
Rafters Restaurant in Sheffield is an intimate dining space which serves up global cuisine, in the style of modern British cooking. It has received three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said:"Culinary innovation in leafy Sheffield."
JÖRO Oughtibridge Mill, Sheffield
JÖRO Oughtibridge Mill in Sheffield serves up dishes made with locally sourced seasonal ingredients. Its tasting menu has a ‘small plate concept’ according to AA. It has received three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: “"An edgy modern rustic feel."
DN1, Doncaster
DN1 in Doncaster is a fine dining delicatessen serving up 8-course and 5-course tasting menus, with a focus on seafood dishes with Asian and French inspiration. It has received two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Top notch fish cookery in a relaxed setting."
West 10 Bar and Kitchen, Sheffield
West 10 Bar and Kitchen in Sheffield serves up modern British dishes with influence from Nordic countries and Japan. It has received two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Ambitious cooking in buzzy neighbourhood venue."
Nonna’s, Sheffield
Nonna’s in Sheffield serves up traditional and contemporary Italian dishes in its bistro-style restaurant. It has received one AA Rosette. An AA inspector said: "Exciting Italian cooking in relaxed setting."
The Stag Restaurant, Sheffield
The Stag Restaurant in Sheffield is a spacious restaurant which uses locally sourced ingredients to serve up traditional dishes. It has received one AA Rosette. An AA inspector said: "Charming old inn not far from the city."
For more information on the AA Rosette scheme, visit the AA Rated Trips website.