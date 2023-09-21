News you can trust since 1925
Six hour food festival coming to Doncaster this weekend

Armthorpe Street Food, organised by Shaw Wood Academy, takes place this Saturday, September 23, 1pm-7pm, at Armthorpe Community Centre.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Sep 2023, 06:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 06:52 BST
The event takes place this Saturday.

There will be a variety of street food vendors, live music and children’s entertainment.

It is free entry and the children’s entertainment is also free. This will include magic shows and balloon modelling across the afternoon.

There is a Facebook event page where you can find out more information about the food vendors that are attending https://fb.me/e/343PHwocT

This is the third such event over the last year.

