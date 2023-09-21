Six hour food festival coming to Doncaster this weekend
Armthorpe Street Food, organised by Shaw Wood Academy, takes place this Saturday, September 23, 1pm-7pm, at Armthorpe Community Centre.
There will be a variety of street food vendors, live music and children’s entertainment.
It is free entry and the children’s entertainment is also free. This will include magic shows and balloon modelling across the afternoon.
There is a Facebook event page where you can find out more information about the food vendors that are attending https://fb.me/e/343PHwocT
This is the third such event over the last year.