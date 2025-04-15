Shock as Grade II listed Doncaster area restaurant announces immediate closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An upmarket Doncaster area restaurant housed in a historic Grade II listed building has announced its immediate closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at The Mucky Duck in Drakeholes have called time on the restaurant which first opened during the Covid pandemic.

In a brief post on Facebook, a restaurant spokesperson said: “Dear valued customers, it is with deep regrets that The Mucky Duck will be closing its doors indefinitely.

"At this time, there will be no plans for reopening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mucky Duck at Drakeholes has announced its immediate closure.

"We would like to thank everyone that has stuck by us through this journey, thank you for all your support and understanding.”

The restaurant, situated in Eel Pool Road near Mattersey sits on the edge of the Chesterfield Canal.

In 2023, it was forced to close for several months after raiders caused £250,000 worth of damage when a stolen telehandler was repeatedly rammed into the Grade II listed building.

The late 18th century inn was rebuilt in 1771 and served passing traffic under the name The White Swan.