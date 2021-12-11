Seven festive drinks you can indulge in here in Doncaster from hot toddies to gingerbread lattes

The last two years have been hard for hospitality due to Covid-19 so why not support a local business this year by drinking their festive specials.

Here are our top yummy drink suggestions.

Hot Apple Toddy at Flying Childers, Nostell Place: A London dry gin balanced with warming cinnamon and apple flavours.

Festive drinks here in Doncaster.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate at The Glass Strawberry, Printing Office Street: The Glass Strawberry has a range of festive drinks from Mulled Wine to a Gingerbread Latte but their Peppermint Hot Chocolate is divine.

Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate at Lollie Jade’s Cupcake Emporium, The New Wool Market: A deeply indulgent hot chocolate that includes a piece of the iconic chocolate orange.

Gingerbread Martini at The Liquor Lab, The New Wool Market: Baileys mixed with gingerbread syrup – a delicious sweet treat.

You Better Not Pout at Slug and Lettuce, Hall Gate, Town Centre: A cheeky take on a classic cocktail for the festive season.

The Christmas Pudding cocktail The Liquor Lab, The New Wool Market: A combination of warming Courvoisier and Amaretto with festive fruits and spices.

Mocha Martini at The Harewood, Town Centre: Chocolate Bailey’s, Vanilla Vodka, Espresso and sugar syrup.