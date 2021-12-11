Seven festive drinks you can indulge in here in Doncaster from hot toddies to gingerbread lattes
Are you looking for a festive spot for cocktails or a special Christmas tipple? We have seven suggestions for you.
The last two years have been hard for hospitality due to Covid-19 so why not support a local business this year by drinking their festive specials.
Here are our top yummy drink suggestions.
Hot Apple Toddy at Flying Childers, Nostell Place: A London dry gin balanced with warming cinnamon and apple flavours.
Peppermint Hot Chocolate at The Glass Strawberry, Printing Office Street: The Glass Strawberry has a range of festive drinks from Mulled Wine to a Gingerbread Latte but their Peppermint Hot Chocolate is divine.
Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate at Lollie Jade’s Cupcake Emporium, The New Wool Market: A deeply indulgent hot chocolate that includes a piece of the iconic chocolate orange.
Gingerbread Martini at The Liquor Lab, The New Wool Market: Baileys mixed with gingerbread syrup – a delicious sweet treat.