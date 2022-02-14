How do you like your pancakes?

Seven best Pancake Day venues in Doncaster: cafes, restaurants and eateries for pancakes

Pancake Day will be taking place on March 1st in 2022.

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 14th February 2022, 3:16 pm

If you don’t fancy going through the effort of making your own pancakes for Pancake Day, why not go somewhere where they’ll do it for you? Here’s seven excellent places to visit on the day.

1. Trattoria Toscana

Trattoria Toscana, 30 Newlands Drive, DN5 8HX. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 489 Google Reviews). "Excellent meal, absolutely delicious, plenty of food. Staff so friendly and helpful, couldn't do enough for you."

2. Vivo

Vivo, 11 Bennetthorpe, DN2 6AA. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 253 Google Reviews). "This has to be one of the friendliest places I've eaten in, the staff are welcoming and nothing is too much trouble."

3. Glass Strawberry

Glass Strawberry, 48-50 Printing Office Street, DN1 1TR. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 273 Google Reviews). "Great place with good food and a nice atmosphere. Staff are very polite and helpful."

4. Brix Coffee

Brix Coffee, Unit 6 Station Retail Park, DN3 1HE. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 103 Google Reviews). "Visited for the first time on Sunday and loved the atmosphere. This is exactly what Doncaster needs!"

