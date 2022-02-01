Seven best Fish and Chips in Doncaster: chippies, restaurants and takeaways

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the chip shops across Doncaster and put the best of them into this list.
Do you agree with our picks? Did your favourite chippy make the list? Be sure to let us know!
1. Whitby's Fish & Chip Restaurant
Whitby's Fish & Chip Restaurant, The Old Fire Station, Leicester Avenue, Doncaster, DN2 6DR. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 2,485 Google Reviews). "Great friendly service and the food was quick to come. Fish and chips was tasty - not greasy at all. Lovely peas and gravy sides too."
Photo: -
2. Fish Bits
Fish Bits, 61 Carr House Road, Doncaster, DN1 2BY. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 1,110 Google Reviews). "Top class... fantastico, in my opinion, the best fish and chip restaurant in the UK."
Photo: -
3. Mr Fish
Mr Fish, 4 Newton Lane, Doncaster, DN5 8DA. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 291 Google Reviews). "Fish was perfectly cooked, batter was thin and crispy. Chips were good too."
Photo: -
4. The Fish Dish
The Fish Dish, 2 Everingham Road, Doncaster, DN4 6JG. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 117 Google Reviews). "I moved away from Doncaster some 13 years ago, but every time I'm back I visit. Everything here is absolutely wonderful, great prices, freshly cooked items, and friendly staff."
Photo: -