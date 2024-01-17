Search goes on for new owners of Doncaster seafood restaurant after closure

The search is ongoing for new owners of a popular Doncaster city centre seafood restaurant following its closure last autumn.

Clam and Cork in Doncaster Market shut last October – and its owners have been looking for someone to take over the business since then.

In a fresh plea to find a buyer, a spokesman described the restaurant as a “New Year, new opportunity” and added: “The primary motivation for selling the business is the owners' desire to take a step back from front-line roles, offering an opportunity for a new proprietor to bring their own creative vision.

“For those interested in a joint venture, the team is open to strategic collaboration and has numerous ideas for scaling and diversifying revenue streams.”

Clam and Cork in Doncaster Market is still looking for new owners.

A post shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page said: “The units are fully turn-key with no further investment needed, kitted out with the latest and most desirable control induction cooking suite, all the equipment and refrigeration needed for business operations to continue and for chefs to be creative.”

The units also have a significant 360-degree retail area that can be utilised for retail concession.

Last October, bosses announced that the restaurant was “closing for the immediate future.”

The restaurant, situated inside the fish market, offered open air dining, with customers seated around the kitchen and preparation area and counted cricket legend Sir Ian Botham among its customers.

Announcing the news on social media, a spokesman said: “For the past four years we’ve achieved so much in such a short space of time.

"We won't ever be able put a price on what we’ve learned and what we will cherish as a result of this, for the rest of our lives.

“To the people we worked closely with, our staff old and present, all the fishmongers, veg suppliers, meats and cheeses from Doncaster market, other businesses and market staff we are very humbled and grateful to have had the opportunity.

“Although it may be the end for us, we present the opportunity for a new beginning to others.

“The perfect ending would be for someone to take the reins and build from the foundations we’ve created in continuing the Clam & Cork Concept moving forwards.

“Therefore, the Clam & Cork is up for sale, in addition we would not rule out a collaboration to the right person/company.

“For now though we just want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

The venue first opened under the name Cannons in 2018 in a blaze of publicity, but stayed open for only a week after previous owner Luke Cannon was found guilty of sex offences involving children, forcing the stall's rapid closure.

It was then taken over by Doncaster chef Michael Price before later passing into new management.

Since its transformation to Clam & Cork, it has won a number of awards, including ‘Best Speciality’ restaurant at the OIiver’s awards and gaining Doncaster’s first entry into the Good Food Guide