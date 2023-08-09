Run, don’t walk: Slug & Lettuce shares 10,000 FREE cocktails this weekend - including in Doncaster

Indulge in a free Scarlet Starlet, Smirnoff vodka, strawberry liqueur, lemon juice and grapefruit soda, simply by bagging a voucher.

125 vouchers per Slug & Lettuce location will be handed out at midday on Thursday 10th August. All you have to do is find the Slug & Lettuce bar squad members around your local Slug & Lettuce, but be quick, when they’re gone, they’re gone!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vouchers will be redeemable until 11pm on Sunday 13th August. For your nearest venue and full terms and conditions, visit www.slugandlettuce.co.uk/scarlet-starlet-t-and-c

Try the new cocktail for free

Slug & Lettuce is getting a round in to celebrate the arrival of its sensational new menus. The new ‘picky bits’ range is perfect to share with friends or indulge on your own. It includes tasty crispy chicken bao buns with chilli jam, salt and chilli grilled veg and crispy prawn skewers in a coconut crumb with mango and pineapple dip, to name just a few. The menu also features brunch, focaccia sandwiches, fresh salads, burgers, and desserts, with dishes to suit a wide range of dietary preferences.

The plates have been created to perfectly match the all-new cocktail collection. Fifteen cocktails are available as part of Slug & Lettuce’s famous 2-4-1 offer, including classics like the Pornstar Martini and some new creations like Sea You Later - topped with a giant gummy shark! The new signature serves are new, next-level cocktails that include Beach,Please, a take on a spiced pineapple mule served in a striking golden pineapple; Confessions Of A Chocoholic a scrumptious chocolate martini; and Zero Flocks Given, a flamboyant vodka and prosecco-based sharer, served in a funky pink flamingo!

Kate Wilton, operations director at Slug & Lettuce commented: “Our fabulous bar squad will be ready to dish out 125 vouchers for a free Scarlet Starlet outside each of our 80 venues, so make your excuses and take an early lunch! This is our way of celebrating our new menus, which have been revamped based on current trends and feedback from our loyal guests. Our brunch is the best on the high street and our signature serve cocktails are the stars of the show!”