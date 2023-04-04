Rock star and marathon legend open new Doncaster area bus station cafe
A local rock star and marathon running legend joined forces to officially open a new Doncaster cafe.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST
Graham Oliver of rock legends Saxon and Mexborough athlete and fundraiser Tommy Joyce came together to officially open Tony’s Takeout, a new eating venue which is situated at the bus interchange in Mexborough.
The new cafe will be open from 7.30am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday, selling toasties, sandwiches, wraps, burgers and hot dogs, street food, hot and cold drinks, salads and a range of desserts.