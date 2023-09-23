Review: Family treat for five with steaks and cocktails at less than £19 a head at Brewers Fayre

The smothered chicken.

Myself and four members of my family took a trip to the Brewers Fayre, we chose the Airmyn branch, just off the M62 near Goole for a change, but there is a branch, Cheswold Lodge at Doncaster’s Lakeside, which I have no doubt is just as great.

As it was my mum’s 75th birthday, anything on the menu was fair game, and the younger two of the group were quick to go straight for the steak and mixed grill options, and at £14.19 amd £15.19 respectively, it was actually very reasonable. I opted for the sirloin steak too and got a couple of pots of peppercorn sauce between us.

Mum chose her favourite smothered chicken which is a breast covered in a barbecue sauce and cheese, while dad went for the chicken tikka masala, rice and an extra naan.

The mixed grill.

Add soft drinks, lager, a couple of cheeky gins and cocktails and we were all set.

All the food was delivered quickly, but not so quickly we didn’t have time to chat and catch up, but far from an uncomfortable wait.

When it arrived it was piping hot and all five diners were very happy with their meals, so happy in fact that all plates were clean and we had no room for desserts!

The atmosphere on a Friday lunch was lovely and the restaurant soon started to fill up but the staff remained attentive and helpful.

Total bill £87.88.

It was a very pleasant experience and we will certainly be back.