Restaurant staff "temporarily" laid off bosses say in email - despite firm going bust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at a Doncaster restaurant which suddenly closed its doors have been told they have been “temporarily” laid off – despite the chain behind it collapsing into liquidation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Estabulo, a Brazilian bar and grill and part of the Herten Triangle complex at Lakeside, closed its doors with immediate effect earlier this month.

A sign on the door of the premises, issued by City of Doncaster Council and directed towards Estabulo owners Thistle Property Hold ings reads: “Take notice that the landlord has today, 9 April 2025, re-entered Unit 5 Herten Triangle, Lakeside Doncaster in accordance with the Landlord's power under clause 6.1 of the Lease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a consequence of the re-entry, the lease is forfeited and the premises have been secured. No one can lawfully enter the premises unless they have been given authorisation by the landlord.

Estabulo in Doncaster has closed its doors.

“Any attempt to enter the premises without the Landlord's authority may be a criminal offence and result in prosecution.”

In an email to employees from “the senior management team” and seen by the Free Press, a spokeperson for the firm described the closure as “temporary” and said: “I am writing to confirm that due to supply chain and site leasing issues, Estabulo Doncaster is experiencing a downturn in work.

"Most notably due to an increase in ingredient costs by our meat supplier, and a downturn in trade. As a result, there is a reduction in both the amount of food that you are able to prepare and the customers to serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, this letter serves to confirm that if you are a salaried employee, then you are being temporarily laid off in accordance with clause 22 of the operation of your contract of employment, with effect from 14th April 2025.”

“At this time, we are unable to confirm the exact duration of this change, however, we will endeavour to keep you up to date with developments as and when we receive them.

“We would like to assure you that you remain employed by the company and that you are required to continue to make yourself available for work should we contact you to advise you that work is available. We are doing everything we possibly can to resolve the situation and will keep you informed of developments and notify you as soon as you are required to return to work.”

However, it has emerged that the firm was put into liquidation last August and insolvency experts appointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement issued to Companies House said: “The purpose of these investigations is to establish whether there is the possibility of making further recoveries for the benefit of creditors.

“Following my initial review into the manner in which the affairs of the Company had been conducted, I established that further enquiries should be made.”

The chain has closed a number of its branches across the UK in recent months.

The firm said it was “reviewing” the future of its Darlington branch, which suddenly closed its doors, while last October, the York branch also closed down without warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘rodizo’ restaurant opened its doors for the first time in Doncaster in 2019 and joined Taco Bell, Dunkin’ Donuts, TGI Fridays and Burger King among other eating outlets which opened venues on the site at Doncaster Lakeside after years in the making.

Celebrating a centuries-old way of cooking, diners are offered large skewers of prime cuts of meat, cooked on open flames to their liking and brought to the table.

We have contacted Estabulo for further details.