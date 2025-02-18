Pub chain goes marmalade mad with new menu to mark Paddington in Peru

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nationwide pub chain is going marmalade made to celebrate the release of new movie Paddington in Peru.

To celebrate, a limited-edition, marmalade-inspired children’s menu will be available in over 250 Marston’s pubs nationwide.

The firm has gone marmalade mad, creating seven new dishes for a special, Paddington-inspired children’s menu.

The new menu will be served in over 250 pubs across the UK from 17 February until 30 March.

In the biggest celebration of Paddington’s favourite snack, the new menu features five brand-new marmalade dishes including a build-your-own version of the iconic marmalade sandwich.

Also on the menu is sticky marmalade chicken wings, crispy chicken dippers with marmalade dipping sauce and a Picnic Platter featuring a marmalade, cheese, chicken or ham sandwich, cucumber and carrot sticks, cheese cubes and a fresh fruit salad.

To have their very own Peruvian adventures, little explorers could also enjoy the new Peru-fect chicken strips with piri piri mayonnaise.

The menu also features new and exciting sweet treats including a chocolate orange jelly sundae and Build Your Own Blue Bear-y pancakes, perfect for celebrating Pancake Day Paddington-style.

At the start of their adventure, children will be given a Paddington in Peru sticker book, giving them the chance to win official merchandise bundles and vouchers for free kid’s meals, to use on a future visit.

Children can order a dish from the Paddington inspired menu, complete the activity sheet on the back of their menu, or attend a kid’s event to receive an exclusive Paddington in Peru sticker from the team at a participating pub.

Little explorers will need to collect six stickers to be entered in to the prize draw for the merchandise bundle, but everyone that completes a book will also receive a voucher for a free kid’s meal.

The new children’s menu has been created to celebrate the home release of Paddington in Peru, which is available to pre-order now and out to buy & keep from February 14: https://www.paddingtoninperu.co.uk/

Paddington in Peru brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears.

With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

To find your nearest participating pub and book a table, visit: https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/paddington

Full menu:

Starters

Sticky Marmalade Chicken Wings

3 crispy fried chicken wings coated in marmalade sauce.

Peru-fect Chicken Strips

Chicken breast strips accompanied with a mild Piri Piri mayonnaise for dipping.

--------

Under 5’s Mains

Crispy Chicken Dippers

Three chicken dippers with chips, garden peas and marmalade sauce for dipping.

--------

Over 5’s Mains

Picnic Platter

Four sandwich fingers. Choose from: marmalade, cheese, chicken, and ham. Accompanied with cucumber and carrot sticks, mild cheddar cheese cubes and a strawberry, pineapple and blueberry fruit salad to finish.

Crispy Chicken Dippers

Six chicken dippers with chips, garden peas and marmalade sauce for dipping.

------

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Orange Jelly Sundae (V)

Mandarin pieces and orange flavour jelly layered with vanilla flavour ice cream, drizzled with chocolate sauce, topped with crispy sugar curl wafers.

------

Build Your Own

Blue Bear-y Pancakes (V)

American-style pancakes accompanied with blueberries, strawberries, slices of banana and chocolate sauce for drizzling.

Marmalade Sandwich (VE)

A firm favourite! Slices of white bread, two Flora dairy-free portions, and a mini pot of marmalade.