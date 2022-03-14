'Prosecco in the Park' event returns to Doncaster with music and dancing

Prosecco in The Park will take place at Thornhurst Manor on June 25 and will feature plenty of fizz as well as as music, entertainment and dancing.

Tickets go on sale at 7pm today and organisers said: “Make sure you are ready as we’re sure these will sell out quick.

"After a sell out first year in 2021, Prosecco in the Park returns to Thornhurst Manor this summer with more entertainment and more dancing!

Prosecco in the Park returns to Doncaster this summer.

"Enjoy live entertainment and drinks on our beautiful front lawn and make the best memories of 2022.”

Last year, the socially distanced event saw guests able to enjoy glasses of prosecco, sharing platters and party the night away to entertainment in the romantic and luxurious settings of the manor which is located just off the A19.