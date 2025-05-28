You don’t need to be over 18 to eat these 🍹

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PopWorks and Malibu have partnered up to launch new crisps

The crisps are 81 kcals and alcohol-free

The cocktail chosen is one of three most popular summer cocktails

A crisp brand and an alcohol brand have partnered up to create a brand-new range of alcohol flavoured crisps.

PopWorks has collaborated with Malibu to launch a new limited edition flavour of crisps, a Pina Colada popped corn snack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand-new crisps have been launched just in time for summer, with research showing that the Pina Colada is one of the three most popular alcoholic drinks during the warmer months.

The Pina Colada crisps from PopWorks and Malibu contain only 81 calories, and despite the alcohol flavour, the crisps do not actually include alcohol therefore you do not need to be over 18-years-old to purchase or eat them.

Popworks and Malibu partner up to create cocktail flavoured crisps | PopWorks

Gui Pascuilli, Head of Culture & Partnership Malibu, said: “With summer arriving, people crave that first sip of a Piña Colada to kick off the season. But why limit that feeling to the beach? At Malibu, we love inspiring people to enjoy their time off in unexpected ways. That’s why we’ve teamed up with PopWorks to launch a new snack—a popped corn snack combining PopWorks' crunch with the tropical flavour of a Malibu Piña Colada. Non-alcoholic and full of good vibes, it brings the holiday mindset to you, wherever you are. It’s bold, playful, and we hope consumers love it as much as we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the brand-new crisps, Popworks conducted a study to find out when Brits go from being disappointed to being happy to being asked to provide ID when purchasing alcohol.

According to the study, 59% of adults over the age of 29 are happy to be asked for ID while those under the age of 29 can feel insulted or annoyed.

To conduct the research, PopWorks took over the All Good Convenience Store in London, set up hidden cameras and asked customers of different ages to show ID, and tested the reactions of each customer.

The Popworks and Malibu Pina Colada Sharing Crisps 85g are available to buy now from UK supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.