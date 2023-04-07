Popular pizzeria closed its doors for the last time this week after 35 years trading in Doncaster
Casanova Pizzeria on Ash Hill Crescent in Hatfield was run by Jo and Erica and have have been a staple in the town for as log as many can remember.
A local resident conctacted the Free Press and said: “Yesterday their shop was full of cards expressing memories and gratitude for them both. Their food was amazing but beyond that they were the nicest people.”