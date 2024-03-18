Popular landmark Doncaster pub set to re-open as bar shifts to new ownership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Winning Post on Warmsworth Road, Balby closed last week but is now in the hands of Wakefield-based pub company T&R Pubs.

A spokesman said: "Another great site is joining us next week – The Winning Post, Doncaster.

"Our manager can't wait to meet all customers old and new.”

The Winning Post is set to bounce back under new ownership.

The bar is described as ”a fantastic pub with great kerb appeal located on a very active main road location, just seconds from the A1.

"The pub has a great reputation for its food and live entertainment and boasts two bar areas, one in the restaurant and one in the sports area.