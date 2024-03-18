Popular landmark Doncaster pub set to re-open as bar shifts to new ownership
The Winning Post on Warmsworth Road, Balby closed last week but is now in the hands of Wakefield-based pub company T&R Pubs.
A spokesman said: "Another great site is joining us next week – The Winning Post, Doncaster.
"Our manager can't wait to meet all customers old and new.”
The bar is described as ”a fantastic pub with great kerb appeal located on a very active main road location, just seconds from the A1.
"The pub has a great reputation for its food and live entertainment and boasts two bar areas, one in the restaurant and one in the sports area.
“There is frequent live music, a pool table, darts board and TVs for sports viewing bringing trade to the pub. This is an excellent opportunity for the new publican to take this business to the next level, making it the best pub in the area.”