Popular landmark Doncaster pub closes its doors as new owners are sought

The Winning Post on Warmsworth Road, Balby has closed with immediate effect, with operators Stonegate now searching for new tenants.

A spokesman for Stonegate said: “The Winning Post Hotel is a fantastic pub with great kerb appeal located on a very active main road location, just seconds from the main A1 motorway.

"The pub has a great reputation for its food and live entertainment offer and boasts two bar areas, one in the restaurant and one in the sports area.

" There is frequent live music, a pool table, darts board and TVs for sports viewing available bringing trade to the pub. This is an excellent opportunity for the new publican to take this business to the next level, making it the best pub in the area.”