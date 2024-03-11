Popular Doncaster seafood restaurant set to re-open as new owners are found

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clam and Cork, which is based in Doncaster Market closed down last October – with bosses putting the diner on the market.

Now the venue – which counts cricket legend Sir Ian Botham among its customers – is set to bounce back.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said: “I would just like to let everybody know that the Clam and Cork is under new management and will be reopening shortly, and we’re looking for staff.

"We need front of house, waitresses, waiters, bar staff, chefs and kitchen porters.

“Please get in touch if you want the chance to work at this amazing seafood and prosecco bar, and keep Doncaster on the up!”

The restaurant, situated inside the fish market, offered open air dining, with customers seated around the kitchen and preparation area.

Announcing the closure last year, a spokesman said: “For the past four years we’ve achieved so much in such a short space of time.

"We won't ever be able put a price on what we’ve learned and what we will cherish as a result of this, for the rest of our lives.

“To the people we worked closely with, our staff old and present, all the fishmongers, veg suppliers, meats and cheeses from Doncaster market, other businesses and market staff we are very humbled and grateful to have had the opportunity.

“Although it may be the end for us, we present the opportunity for a new beginning to others.

“The perfect ending would be for someone to take the reins and build from the foundations we’ve created in continuing the Clam & Cork Concept moving forwards.

“Therefore, the Clam & Cork is up for sale, in addition we would not rule out a collaboration to the right person/company.

“For now though we just want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

The venue first opened under the name Cannons in 2018 but stayed open for only a week after previous owner Luke Cannon was found guilty of sex offences involving children, forcing its rapid closure.