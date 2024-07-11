Popular Doncaster seafood restaurant calls for bookings for evening dining trial
Doncaster Market restaurant Clam & Cork is planning the trials this weekend – but are asking for customers to book in to ensure the trial is a success.
A spokesperson said: “Don’t forget we are opening this Friday and Saturday evening until 8pm as part of our trial but still need more bookings to open.
"Don’t hesitate - book a table now on Facebook messenger.
“We will also have a special on some of our best wines as a thank you for supporting us.”
The restaurant re-opened earlier this year under new ownership after closing down last October – with bosses putting the diner on the market.
Now the venue – which counts cricket legend Sir Ian Botham among its customers – has bounced back, serving its trademark prosecco and oysters as well as a range of seafood dishes.
The restaurant, situated inside the fish market, offers open air dining, with customers seated around the kitchen and preparation area.
The venue first opened under the name Cannons in 2018 but stayed open for only a week after previous owner Luke Cannon was found guilty of sex offences involving children, forcing its rapid closure.
It was then taken over by Doncaster chef Michael Price before later passing into new management and has won a number of awards, with customers travelling from across the region to sample its wide range of innovative seafood dishes.
